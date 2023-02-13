US shoots down unidentified flying object at Canadian border

The United States Air Force (US) shot down a new unidentified flying object this Sunday (12) near the border with Canada.

According to the US Department of Defense, the object was shot down due to potential surveillance capability.

Hours earlier, in the afternoon, airspace over Lake Huron had been closed due to what was described as an “active air defense operation”.

This is the fourth incident in space in just over a week.

In recent days, three flying objects, one of which Washington believes to be a Chinese spy balloon, have been shot down over the United States and Canada.

