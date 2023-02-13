Report shows child abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church

At least 4,815 children have been sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church – mostly by priests – in the last 70 years. The report was published on Monday (13) by the commission investigating the matter, adding that the findings are the tip of the iceberg.

“(We want) to pay a sincere tribute to those who were victims of abuse during childhood and dared to give a voice to silence,” said child psychiatrist Pedro Strecht, who chaired the commission. “They are much more than a statistic.”

Strecht further stated that the 4,815 cases were the “absolute minimum” number of victims of sexual abuse by members of the clergy in Portugal since 1950.

Most abuses (77%) were committed by priests and most victims were men, Strecht said, adding that they were abused in Catholic schools, churches, parsonages and confessionals, among other places.

Most sexual abuse occurred when children were between 10 and 14 years old, with the youngest victim being just two years old.

José Ornelas, head of the Episcopal Conference, attended the presentation of the final report and will respond to the accusations. The Church has previously said it was prepared to “take appropriate action”.

The Portuguese Catholic Church was rocked last year by cases of alleged cover-ups of sexual abuse, including by bishops who remain active in positions in the institution. The commission said it was preparing a list of accused priests who were still working.

