More than 500 revelers are treated at medical centers in São Paulo

In the two days of revelry in the official pre-carnival of São Paulo, the Municipal Health Secretariat assisted 518 people and carried out 16 transfers to hospitals. The main occurrences were nausea, vomiting, malaise, fatigue, injury (cut), headache, anxiety and dizziness. Only on Sunday (12), there were 301 consultations at the 19 medical posts installed along the route of the blocks. In all, 906 health professionals worked at the party.

Street carnival

For the days of Carnival, next week, the secretariat hired 600 daily ambulances, 100 of which are mobile ICUs. For street megablocks, with an expected audience of 40,000 to 500,000 people, there will be 20 medical posts, with three of them at strategic fixed points. The posts will be installed in Largo do Paissandu and in Praça do Patriarca and Praça da República. About 500 health professionals will be divided into 100 ambulances to provide care.

At the Sambódromo, during the parade of schools, a specialized private company will provide local pre-hospital medical assistance.

Security

The balance of the Civil and Military Police points out that at least 110 stolen cell phones were recovered. In addition, 14 people were arrested during this weekend’s blocks. Police actions were expanded to act and curb crimes against revelers. Most of the occurrences were robberies and thefts.

According to the police, in the west zone of the capital, three women and a man were arrested red-handed, and a teenager was apprehended in the neighborhoods of Pinheiros and Barra Funda. In total, 44 devices were recovered. Five women and a man were detained in the Pari and República areas, in the center of the city. In all, the occurrences resulted in the recovery of 64 cell phones. In the same region, three teenagers were apprehended.

A man was arrested, on Sunday afternoon (12), with 31 bank cards and a card machine in the Pinheiros region. According to the police, he informed that he acquired the cards of a person in a carnival block. He was taken to the 14th Police District to provide clarification.