Caixa starts paying Bolsa Família for February

Caixa Econômica Federal starts paying today (13) the February installment of Bolsa Família. The average amount received per family is equivalent to R$ 614.21. This Monday, beneficiaries with a Social Registration Number (NIS) ending in 1 will be received.

Payment of the additional R$ 150 for families with children up to 6 years old has not yet started. The forecast of the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger is that the extra amount will only start to be paid in March, after the government does a fine-tooth comb in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), to eliminate fraud.

Later this month, the portfolio should present a proposal for a new Bolsa Família, which will focus on integration with the Unified Social Assistance System and on updating the CadÚnico.

In the traditional Bolsa Família model, payment takes place in the last ten business days of each month. The beneficiary will be able to consult information about payment dates, the amount of the benefit and the composition of the installments in the Caixa Tem application, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

In January, the government paid the benefit to 21.9 million families.

Gas Allowance

This month, there will also be the payment of Gas Aid, which benefits families registered in CadÚnico. As the benefit is only paid every two months, the next payment takes place in April.

Only those who are included in the CadÚnico or families with at least one member who lives in the same house and receives the Benefit of Continuous Provision (BPC) can receive the Gas Aid. The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference to receive the benefit, as well as women victims of domestic violence.

The value of the Gas Allowance equivalent to 100% of the average cost of a 13-kilogram cylinder.