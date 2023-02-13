FAB to maintain partial opening of Yanomami airspace until May

The Amazon Joint Operational Command announced today (13) the extension, for another three months, of the partial opening of airspace over Yanomami lands. The restriction on flights in the area began on February 1, as part of Operation Yanomami Shield 2023.

Three humanitarian flight corridors were opened on the 6th, with the aim of allowing “the coordinated and spontaneous departure of non-indigenous people from illegal mining areas by air”, says a note from the Joint Operational Command.

Extension

The partial suspension of the air blockade would remain in effect until today, but the government decided to extend it until 1 am (Brasília time) on May 6.

Many garimpeiros are voluntarily leaving indigenous lands. In addition to leaving by plane, which is a very expensive alternative, there is the possibility of leaving the region by boats that are circulating along the rivers of the territory.