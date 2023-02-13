Find out how health professionals work in the Yanomami Indigenous Land

An intense movement of planes and helicopters at a remote point in the middle of the Amazon jungle has been routine at the base pole of Surucucu, in the extreme north of the country, a few kilometers (km) from the border between the state of Roraima and Venezuela. The increase in this flow stems from the effects of the ongoing action to mitigate the humanitarian crisis of the Yanomami people, which has been shocking the country in recent weeks.

The report of Brazil Agency spent one night in the region, between the 9th and 10th of February, to closely monitor the tireless work of health professionals in helping indigenous people, affected by widespread lack of assistance and the presence of illegal mining in the region. The situation is historic, but it has worsened over the last four years, which has mobilized the authorities.



A vehicle from the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (SESAI) at the Campaign Hospital provides care to Yanomami indigenous people in an emergency situation in Boa Vista. – Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil

The Surucucu base pole has an asphalted runway for landings and takeoffs and also houses the 4th Border Platoon (PEF) of the Brazilian Army. Over there, the only way to access between different communities is by air. The airfield is almost 300 km from Boa Vista, just over an hour’s flight over dense forest. Therefore, the basic unit of the Indigenous Health Secretariat (Sesai) of the Ministry of Health has, in this pole, its point of reference for patients from other regions of the territory. A helicopter is on standby at the PEF and is activated for various missions, such as picking up and taking patients from other communities, in addition to internalizing doctors and nurses who will work in smaller health units within the territory. During the period in which the report followed the activities, the aircraft was used countless times.

“Here in Surucucu, most of the villages are difficult to access. It is a huge challenge for all those responsible for helicopter logistics and some employees of the Special Indigenous Health District [DSEI], who tirelessly strive to rescue patients with the most diverse problems, such as malaria, malnutrition, dehydration. These diseases had a significant increase, directly related to the increase in the number of invaders in the territory, in addition to incidents inherent to life in the forest, such as snake bites, falls from heights, among others”, explains doctor Gabriela Mafra, who has been treating the Yanomami.

The arrival of planes from Boa Vista is also intense, with the landing of medicines and various supplies, in addition to the removal of patients. In January of this year alone, there were 112 transfers of critically ill patients to the state capital, which averages more than three per day, according to figures from the Emergency Operations Center (COE), created by the government to face the humanitarian crisis. . The COE also reported that, in the same period, it carried out 111 removals within its own territory, transporting patients from villages to be treated at local health centers in the Yanomami Indigenous Land. The priority given to rescuing and transporting supplies makes it difficult to monitor primary care, with visits to communities.

“Amidst all the rescues, return of discharged patients, changes of teams and delivery of materials, we would like to fit in visits to the villages. And there is great difficulty that, added to the number of professionals – which has been insufficient visits -, harms us in face-to-face visits to the villages. Today I realize that we spend a lot of time dealing with pathological conditions that could have been avoided if it weren’t so challenging to carry out the visits”, says Gabriela.

At the DSEI health unit in Surucucu, most of the patients are children and elderly people. The main house has a kind of infirmary, where patients lie in hammocks. Many children cry in pain, whether due to symptoms of malaria, diarrhea or malnutrition. There is also a room for treating more serious cases, with a stretcher and some equipment. A house next door serves as a support, with a kitchen, storage for medicines and supplies.



Surucucu (RR), 09/02/2023 – Yanomami men in Surucucu, in the Yanomami Indigenous Land. Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil – Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil

indigenous UPA

Another challenge that has practically become a consensus among health professionals is the need to expand services in the immense Yanomami territory beyond primary health care.

“I believe in a new service format that meets the demands of vaccines, childcare, prenatal care, elderly health, among others, but that also helps us to be prepared to deal with more delicate and serious situations, such as the stabilization of a patient with severe pneumonia, or with a wound from an arrow or a firearm. Who knows, maybe even equipping the center with simple examination devices such as a blood count, for example. This would significantly reduce the number of removals to Boa Vista and the number of deaths”, predicts the doctor.

“The Yanomami case is allowing for an important debate on overcoming the barrier of only having basic care. Why don’t we start discussing an indigenous emergency care unit?”, highlights Weibe Tapeba, special secretary for Indigenous Health at the Ministry of Health. He visited the DSEI Yanomami unit at the Surucucu hub last Thursday (9) and spoke with doctors, nurses and patients. The government’s idea is to install at least two field hospitals of medium complexity within the indigenous land.



Surucucu (RR), 02/09/2023 – Pedro and Natanael, Yanomami men walk with supplies on a trail in Surucucu, in the Yanomami Indigenous Land. Photo: Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil – Fernando Frazão/Agência Brazil

“We understand that, in the Yanomami territory, at least two field hospitals, in addition to the one installed in Boa Vista, are necessary to avoid these displacements”. Despite this, warns the secretary, the full restructuring of the health service in the territory will only be possible with the disintrusion of the invaders.

“We are in a position to expand our assistance capacity within the territory, to present a minimum plan for the operation of our structures, but this is only possible if there is security,” he added.

care

A nurse with more than 33 years in the profession, Marcos Fonseca is a member of the National Force of the Unified Health System (SUS) which is strengthening services in the Indigenous Land. Accustomed to humanitarian missions, Fonseca has already worked with the homeless after the floods that occurred in Acre, in 2011, and also in the reception of Haitian immigrants, in the same state, in 2012. Despite this, the mission with the Yanomami indigenous people is the most challenging.

“I didn’t think twice about coming here. It’s a joy to know that I can contribute to reducing their suffering”, he says. But joy is mixed with a feeling of helplessness. “Because we’re going to leave and they’re going to continue. I have a family and I can’t stay long”, he gets emotional.

For the nurse, who spent a good part of his life taking care of people, the Yanomami have a lot to teach about care. “May we take care of them like they take care of Mother Earth”.