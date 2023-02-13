Petrobras opens public notice of R$ 432 million for socio-environmental projects

Petrobras launched a public notice that will allocate R$ 432 million to socio-environmental projects, with registration until April 11th. The Public Selection for the 2023 Petrobras Program will be divided into two stages.

In total, there will be almost 50 projects, which will receive amounts higher than those already invested in previous public selections by the state-owned company.

First phase

In the first stage of selection, the North, Northeast, Midwest and South regions will be considered. The company will invest BRL 162 million in socio-environmental initiatives, and the estimate is to contract around 20 projects that will be developed over a period of three years. In the second half, the second stage will be announced, which will also include the Southeast region.

Equatorial Margin

In the North and Northeast, the notice includes areas neighboring the operations of the so-called Equatorial Margin, the country’s new oil and gas exploration and production frontier, located between the states of Amapá and Rio Grande do Norte.

Commitment

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, stated in a video, released together with the launch of the notice, that the company is committed to transforming its results into return for society. For him, the company’s growth must go hand in hand with the development of communities and conservation of the environment. Prates said that this is the largest public selection of socio-environmental projects in the company’s history.

Coverage

All lines of action of the Petrobras Socio-environmental Program, that is, forests, ocean, education and sustainable economic development, are included in the notice, with priority given to indigenous peoples, traditional communities, fishermen, women, blacks, children, people with disabilities and LGBTQIA+. In terms of education, projects supported by the Federal Sports Incentive Law can also be submitted, including transversal themes such as Early Childhood, Human Rights and Innovation.

Agenda 2030

Projects must also make contributions towards achieving the goals established in the following UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): quality education, decent work and economic growth, life in water and life on land, which are part of the 2030 Agenda. fight poverty and inequality, ensure respect for human rights, contribute to environmental conservation, increase biodiversity and confront and adapt to climate change.

Notice

The announcement is aimed at non-profit institutions and registration is open until April 11th. More details can be found on the site from the company. For incentive projects, the deadline is June 30. The projects will be submitted to administrative and technical screening stages and evaluation by a selection committee, made up of specialists in socio-environmental themes, public authorities and civil society.

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara