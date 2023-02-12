Public consultation wants to change the composition of the civil defense council

The Ministry of Integration and Regional Development opened a public consultation to expand social participation in the National Council for Protection and Civil Defense. The proposal is available on the Participa +Brazil platform and interested parties have until February 17 to present their contributions.

The public consultation proposes an amendment to Decree 10,593/20, which provides for the organization and functioning of the National Civil Protection and Defense System (Sinpdec), the National Civil Protection and Defense Council (Conpdec), the National Protection and Civil Defense and the National Disaster Information System (S2iD).

The purpose of the change is to give greater social representation to the council and extend its participation to more ministries that are related to the National Civil Defense and Protection Policy. “The Federal Government intends to expand social participation and strengthen councils. Our change is along these lines. The objective is to increase society’s participation in the National Civil Defense and Protection Council”, highlights the Director of Coordination and Management of National Civil Defense, Karine Lopes.

The public consultation also includes a new deadline for the elaboration of the National Civil Defense and Protection Plan, carried out under the coordination of the National Civil Defense. The Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RIO) is the ministry’s partner in preparing the plan.

The plan will integrate, in a transversal way, the public policies of territorial planning, urban development, health, environment, climate change, management of water resources, geology, infrastructure, education, science and technology, social assistance and those that come to be incorporated into the National Civil Protection and Defense System (Sinpdec), with a view to protecting the population.

To make a contribution to the public consultation, simply access the Participa+Brazil platform.