Indigenous authors are featured in a temporary exhibition in SP

The occupation of indigenous peoples in the literary milieu has increased in recent years and can be visited by the public in the new living space at Instituto Moreira Salles (IMS), linked to the exhibition “Xingu: Contactos”, which continues until today. at the institute’s headquarters, on Avenida Paulista.

With 21 years of work in setting up and maintaining libraries in traditional communities in the Legal Amazon, Associação Vaga Lume has made part of the indigenous collection created over these two decades available to the public at the exhibition. There are 219 titles, presented in three categories. The Children’s Collection, with 127 titles; o Bibliographic and informative collection, with 71 titles; and the Photobook Collection, with 21 titles.

Literary works are mostly children and youth. The indigenous authors Daniel Munduruku, Cristino Wapichana, Yaguarê Yamã, Eliane Potiguara, Olívio Jekupé and Marcia Kambeba stand out. Among the names in the bibliographic collection and photobooks are Julie Dorrico, Kaká Werá, Ailton Krenak and Edson Kayapó. There are also several relevant indigenist authors and illustrators in the field, such as Mauricio Negro, Leonardo Boff, Bettty Mindlin and Claudia Andujar.

host environment

Partnership between IMS and Vaga Lume, the living space on the 9th floor of the IMS, has beanbags and rugs spread across the floor, a welcoming environment so that adults and children can learn a little more about the cultures of the native peoples.

In addition to the library, the place also has short films projected on a screen and a mural composed of illustrations and words in Kuikuro (language of the indigenous group that inhabits the villages Ipatse, Akuhugi and Lahatuá, in the south of the Xingu Indigenous Park – MT ). There are mediators available to talk to the public and encourage fruition, reading and interaction, including three indigenous people – two of them speakers of their original language.

Exhibition

On display since November 2022, the exhibition revisits the trajectory of struggles and resistance of the Xingu, the first large indigenous territory demarcated in Brazil, in 1961. Displayed on the 7th and 8th floors of the cultural center, the exhibition presents multiple narratives and views around of the territory, highlighting contemporary indigenous audiovisual production, which has the Xingu as one of its main hubs.

The set includes six short films, made especially for the exhibition, by Divino Tserewahú, Kamatxi Ikpeng, Kamikia Kisêdjê, Kujãesage Kaiabi, Piratá Waurá and Coletivo Kuikuro de Cinema.

The exhibition also features an unpublished work by the artist Denilson Baniwa, photographs produced by the indigenous communicators of Rede Xingu +, and a mural, with Upper Xingu graphics, created by the artist Wally Amaru on the gable of a building on Rua da Consolação. In dialogue, images, reports and other documents produced in the Xingu by non-indigenous people since the end of the 19th century are displayed.