Former Amazon governor Amazonino Mendes dies

The former governor of Amazonas Amazonino Mendes died today (12), in São Paulo. The 83-year-old politician had been hospitalized at the Sírio-Libanês Hospital practically since November 23, when he was taken to the health unit for the first time to treat diverticulitis (inflammation of the large intestine) and pneumonia.

Born in November 1939 in Eirunepé (AM), Amazonino ruled the Amazon four times. He was also mayor of Manaus for three terms and a senator between February 1991 and December 1992, when he resigned to run for mayor of Manaus – a position he held for the second time and which he also abandoned in 1994, when he was also elected governor for the second time.

In 2022, Amazonino ran for a fourth term as governor, but finished third, behind current governor Wilson Lima and also former governor Eduardo Braga. Out of respect for the political history of Amazonino, Governor Wilson Lima declared seven days of mourning in the state.

Lula mourns death

In a note, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his feelings to relatives, friends and admirers of Amazonino, noting that the politician dedicated himself to the public cause until the end of his life.

“Amazonino Mendes had taste and political vocation, governing the state of Amazonas four times, representing him in the Senate, and also being mayor of Manaus three times”, highlighted Lula, recalling having received the political support of the former governor during the second round of the 2022 presidential elections. “I am proud and I am very grateful.”

Repercussions

In a video that he shared on his social networks, Senator Eduardo Braga stated that the countryman played a very important role in the lives of the last generations of Amazonians. “I am referring to Amazonino, who did many works, marked people’s lives with affection and attention and, above all, for a change in behavior in the public life of the Amazonians”, said Braga.

In a later post, the senator added that, even when in opposing camps, Amazonino “always excelled in respect”, being a source of inspiration for other politicians. “For all that, he became a reference for subsequent generations of politicians in the state, like me. I learned a lot from Amazonino Mendes.”

Also through social networks, the national president of Citizenship, Roberto Freire, expressed his feelings and that of all supporters for the death of Amazonino. According to Freire, the Amazonian, indelibly marked the political history of Amazonas and the country. “Our solidarity in the pain of family, friends and the people of Amazonas”, he said.