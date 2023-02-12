Earthquake deaths in Turkey and Syria pass 33,000

Rescuers pulled more survivors from the wreckage on Sunday, six days after one of the worst earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria, with Turkish authorities trying to maintain order in the disaster zone and starting to take legal action over the collapse of some buildings. buildings.

With the chances of finding survivors increasingly remote, the death count from Monday’s earthquake (6) in both countries passed 33,000 people, apparently with a tendency to rise. It was the deadliest earthquake in Turkey since 1939.

Displaced residents in the Turkish town of Kahramanmaras, close to the epicenter, said they had pitched tents as close as possible to their damaged or destroyed homes in a bid to prevent them from being looted.

Asked about his response to the earthquake as he prepares for a national election that is likely to be the toughest of his two decades in power, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to begin rebuilding in the coming weeks.

In Syria, the hardest hit area has been the rebel-held northwest, leaving many people homeless for a second time after being initially displaced by a decade-long civil war. The region has received little aid compared to government-controlled areas.

“So far we have failed the people of northwest Syria,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths tweeted from the Turkish-Syrian border, where only one crossing point is open for UN aid supplies. “They are right to feel abandoned,” Griffiths said, adding that he was focused on dealing with it quickly.

In southeastern Turkey’s Hatay province, a Romanian rescue team pulled a 35-year-old man named Mustafa from a pile of building rubble, Turkey’s CNN broadcaster said, some 149 hours after he was buried in the quake.

“His health is good, he was talking,” said one of the team members. “He was saying ‘Get me out of here quickly, I have claustrophobia’.”

Two German rescue organizations suspended work in Turkey on Saturday citing reports of clashes between groups of people and highlighting security concerns in earthquake-hit areas.

Gizem, a member of a rescue team from the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, said he had seen looters in the city of Antakya. “We cannot intervene much because most looters carry knives.”

Erdogan warned that looters would be severely punished.

The quality of buildings in a country that sits on multiple seismic fault lines came into focus after the earthquake.

Vice President Fuat Oktay said 131 suspects had so far been identified as responsible for the collapse of some of the thousands of buildings that collapsed in the 10 affected provinces.

In Syria, the hostilities that divided the country during 12 years of civil war are now undermining relief work.

Aid from government-controlled regions to territories controlled by hardline opposition groups has been held back by approval problems for the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which dominates much of the region, a UN spokesman said.

An HTS source in Idlib told Reuters the group would not allow shipments from government-controlled areas and help would come from Turkey to the north.

