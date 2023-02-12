Corinthians is twice in the Women’s Super Cup with a thrashing of Flamengo

Corinthians thrashed Flamengo 4-1 this Sunday morning (12), at the Neo Química Arena, and won the Women’s Super Cup. This was the second victory for Brabas, as Timão’s women’s team is known, in two editions of the tournament.

The great highlights of the São Paulo team were Millene and Tamires, the duo rocked the carioca nets twice each. Midfielder Tamires opened the scoring with less than a minute of play. Striker Millene even scored two more in the initial stage.

The other Corinthian goal and the only one from Rio, with Daiane, came in the last 45 minutes. The more than 25,000 people who went to the stadium to watch the game were able to throw a beautiful party to celebrate yet another achievement in women’s football by Corinthians, which had the best campaign during the tournament, with a 100% success rate (1 x 0 against Atlético -MG, 2 x 1 in Internacional and 4 x 1 in Flamengo).

Now, the two teams turn their attention to the A-1 Series of the Brazilian Championship, which starts on February 26th. Corinthians, the current national champion, will open at home against Ceará and Flamengo plays in Vila Belmiro against Santos.