Brazil places two athletes on the podium of the World Skate Park

Skateboarders Augusto Akio and Pedro Barros made history for Brazil at the park modality World Cup held in Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates. This Sunday, Akio scored 92.00 and won silver. Barros took bronze with 90.00.

The pair even led the dispute during good moments, but the North American Jagger Eaton made an excellent lap in the last opportunity, won the note of 93.00 and got the gold medal.

In the women’s disputes, the Brazilians did not reach the final and the podium was formed by Sky Brown, in the highest place, the Japanese Kokona Hiraki, with silver, and Sakura Yosozumi, in third place, completing the medalists.