Firefighters find bodies that may be from shipwreck in Rio

Two bodies were found today (12) in Guanabara Bay, near the Rio-Niterói Bridge. The Fire Department was notified of the occurrence by fishermen who were circulating around the site. The corpses belong to a man and a woman, and were taken to the Legal Medical Institute for expertise.

Relatives of the two disappeared in the sinking of the trawler Caiçara were called to identify whether the bodies belonged to Fábio Dantas Soares, 46 years old, and Isabel Cristina de Souza Borges, 38 years old. Governador and Paquetá islands, with 14 people on board. Six survived, six died and two are still missing.

The case is being investigated by the Civil Police, which has opened an inquiry to determine the causes of the sinking of the trawler. Survivors will be heard, and the police will determine whether there was negligence, malpractice or recklessness of the vessel’s driver, identified as Marcos Paulo da Silva.