Guide gives tips on safe use of social networks

The Center for Studies, Response and Treatment of Security Incidents in Brazil (CERT.br) prepared a booklet with guidelines for the safe use of social networks. The publication was made available by the Ponto BR Information and Coordination Center (NIC.br), to which the center is linked. To access it, click here.
The publication was launched in celebration of Safer Internet Day (February 7), with the support of the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee (CGI.br) and Safernet Brazil.
The Social Networks issue is part of CERT.br’s Internet Security Booklet, and is divided into two parts: Essential care in social networks and Care with your reputation online.
According to NIC.br, the first part is a reflection that must be adopted before publishing content and sharing information, presenting some security and privacy settings.
The second part presents tips for protecting a professional future. It addresses issues about respecting the privacy of others and shows examples of “inappropriate content that should not be ‘liked’ or shared”.
“Social networks have become more than a means of interaction and entertainment. By demonstrating in these places, users leave digital traces that help shape their online reputation. What she likes or shares says a lot about the person. For this reason, the booklet provides instructions on how to avoid losses and protect yourself”, highlights CERT.br manager, Cristine Hoepers.
She adds that the publication gives instructions on how to protect accounts on social networks, which are very targeted by people in bad faith. “After invading them, they take advantage of the trust between users and the speed with which information propagates to spread malware [qualquer tipo de software de computador com intenção maliciosa] and apply blows to the victim’s network of contacts”.
See some of the guidelines presented in the Social Networks section of the booklet:
- Think carefully before posting: In social networks, information spreads quickly and, after something is published, it can hardly be erased or controlled. Remember: once posted, always posted;
- Be selective when accepting followers: The larger your network, the more exposure for your data, posts, and contact list. This increases the risk of abuse of this information. Set your account to private where possible and verify the person’s identity before accepting them into your network;
- Protect access to your account: Create strong passwords and enable two-step verification; activate alerts and notifications of access attempts in your accounts, redoubling your attention with accounts that give access to others; if any of your accounts were hacked: change the password and follow the procedures to recover access, if necessary;
- Beware of third-party apps: Game apps, personality tests and image editing can capture your personal information, photos, browsing history and contact list for various and abusive uses. Think carefully before giving access and read the terms of use and privacy;
- Adjust platforms’ security and privacy settings: These help define what information is shared about you and how your data is handled. Configure your social networks in a way that you feel comfortable, looking for a balance between exposure, security and privacy;
- Be careful what you like or share: Your social interactions like likes and shares say a lot about you as they show your support for that content. If the content is improper, this can lead to consequences, including legal ones;
- Respect other people’s privacy: Avoid talking about other people’s actions, habits and routines; think how they would feel if it became public. Also ask for permission before posting images in which others appear or sharing other people’s posts.
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
