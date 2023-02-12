Guide gives tips on safe use of social networks

The Center for Studies, Response and Treatment of Security Incidents in Brazil (CERT.br) prepared a booklet with guidelines for the safe use of social networks. The publication was made available by the Ponto BR Information and Coordination Center (NIC.br), to which the center is linked. To access it, click here.

The publication was launched in celebration of Safer Internet Day (February 7), with the support of the Brazilian Internet Steering Committee (CGI.br) and Safernet Brazil.

The Social Networks issue is part of CERT.br’s Internet Security Booklet, and is divided into two parts: Essential care in social networks and Care with your reputation online.

According to NIC.br, the first part is a reflection that must be adopted before publishing content and sharing information, presenting some security and privacy settings.

The second part presents tips for protecting a professional future. It addresses issues about respecting the privacy of others and shows examples of “inappropriate content that should not be ‘liked’ or shared”.

“Social networks have become more than a means of interaction and entertainment. By demonstrating in these places, users leave digital traces that help shape their online reputation. What she likes or shares says a lot about the person. For this reason, the booklet provides instructions on how to avoid losses and protect yourself”, highlights CERT.br manager, Cristine Hoepers.

She adds that the publication gives instructions on how to protect accounts on social networks, which are very targeted by people in bad faith. “After invading them, they take advantage of the trust between users and the speed with which information propagates to spread malware [qualquer tipo de software de computador com intenção maliciosa] and apply blows to the victim’s network of contacts”.

See some of the guidelines presented in the Social Networks section of the booklet: