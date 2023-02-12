Luisa Stefani is WTA 500 women’s doubles champion in Abu Dhabi

Brazilian Luisa Stefani is the WTA 500 women’s doubles champion in Abu Dhabi. This Sunday morning (12), playing alongside the Chinese Shuai Zhang, the São Paulo native overcame the Japanese Shuko Aoyama and the Taiwanese Chan Hao-ching in the final, by 2 sets to 1 (3/6, 6/2 and 10-8 ).

This was the tennis player’s 19th victory in a row, and she has been undefeated since November 2022. And it represented her third trophy of the season and her fourth consecutive title on the circuit (the WTA 125 in Montevideo, with Ingrid Martins, in November, the WTA 500 Adelaide with Taylor Townsend in January and Australian Open mixed doubles with Rafael Matos in January).

Before the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, Luisa appeared in 36th place in the ranking. With the titles, she earned 470 points and should jump six positions. The athlete’s next tournament will be the WTA in Doha, Qatar. The competition starts this Monday (13th) and she will form a duo with Kazakh Anna Danilina.