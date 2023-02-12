Exhibition, in Rio, reinforces legacy of indigenous peoples

The National History Museum, in Rio de Janeiro, inaugurated this week the exhibition Îandé – here we were, here we are, about the indigenous peoples of the country. The proposal is to bring a new look at their trajectory from before the arrival of the Portuguese to the present day.





A reformulation was made in the concept and in the collection of the long-term exhibition that already existed in the space for 16 years. Now, it is divided into two thematic axes – Archeology and Native Peoples –, which connect from ancient ethnographic objects and works by contemporary artists.

When setting up the space, the organizers present a dialogue between the different temporalities of the indigenous presence in Brazilian territory. They invite us to think at what points there are ruptures and continuities between past and present. For this, the participation of representatives of the Kanindé (CE) and Yawanawá (AC) peoples was fundamental, as the deputy director of the museum, Pedro Colares Heringer, points out:

“This was the first time that the museum acquired a collection from indigenous peoples based on a conversation about what speeches they wanted to convey in the museum. There was no intermediation with a collector or anything like that. For example, members of the Kanindé people chose what is representative to be here, what message they want to convey.”

memory building





Collaboration was important for the indigenous people to act as protagonists in the process of building their own memory. One of those involved was Antonia Kanindé. She holds a degree in Museology and is studying a master’s degree in Anthropology. Being an active voice in the creation of the collection helped to break with traditional images and discourses.

“Our narrative has always been drawn from a place where we were the others, always distant. Bringing indigenous people into a collaborative process of indicating objects and articulating exhibition discourses, presenting narrative texts about the collection and the historicity of these peoples, is thinking about a new place for the museum. A place that collaborates and, at the same time, includes indigenous peoples in its narrative. So there is now an ‘I’ perspective. It is no longer the museum talking about indigenous peoples. It is the indigenous people themselves who occupy the museum space and bring their narratives”, he explained.

One of the exhibition’s curators, researcher André Amud Botelho, said that the participation of indigenous peoples brought important learning to the entire team.

“What we see here is the message that the museum is not just a place for objects, but a place for processes. Be they educational, reflective, affirming. We want an exhibition that allows us to always include new objects and be an open place for these debates. This is the spirit of the original peoples that we are trying to reproduce here”, stated Botelho.

Featured works

Of the oldest remains, the main work of the exhibition is the club (wooden weapon), which belonged to the indigenous leader Tibiriçá, of the Tupiniquim people, in the 16th century. The object has been part of the museum’s collection since 1924. Of the most recent pieces, there is a necklace donated by the Yawanawá, used in contemporary rituals. His design follows forms that represent visions and mirages of the indigenous people during the celebration ceremonies. Among the contemporary artists, there are works by Denilson Baniwa, Diakara Desana, Mayra Karvalho and Tapixi Guajajara.

In another space designed to discuss current struggles, there are objects from the Yanomami people. A quiver with arrowheads and a loincloth are accompanied by a text that recalls the invasion of land by miners, attacks on villages and plantations, the pollution of rivers and the murders of indigenous people. More than presenting static elements, it allows a broad reflection of the historical and social meanings they represent.

The text about the exhibition ends with an invitation to collective resistance: “May everyone, indigenous and non-indigenous, be indignant and demand the guarantee of the rights of the Yanomami and other indigenous peoples in Brazil”.

Service

National Historical Museum

Address: Praça Marechal Âncora, S/N, Centro – Rio

Long-term exhibition

From Wednesday to Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday, from 13:00 to 17:00

Free entrance

Sponsorship: Vale Cultural Institute, via the Federal Law of Incentive to Culture

Support: Association of Friends of MHN