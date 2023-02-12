UFRJ researchers identify unprecedented phenomenon in the solar system

Researchers from the Valongo Observatory, from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), discovered a ring around a small body in the solar system, defined as a trans-Neptunian object, and very similar to the planet Pluto and, like this one, a candidate for be a dwarf planet. “It can be thought of as a younger, smaller cousin of Pluto,” he told Brazil Agency Professor Bruno Morgado, from the Valongo Observatory and first author of the research, published in the international magazine nature.

Asked what this discovery represents for science, Morgado explained that it is very interesting because, until ten years ago, this type of structure was only known around the giant planets. The location of the ring is the differentiating factor. “We have Saturn’s rings, which are beautiful; it has the rings of Uranus, Neptune, Jupiter”. The professor recalled that in 2013, ten years ago, a Brazilian discovered the first ring system around a small body in the solar system, the asteroid Chariklo. In 2017, the second example was discovered, around the dwarf planet Haumea, and now this third example has been discovered, which is around the object called Quaoar.

Roche limit

Bruno Morgado clarified, however, that the ring around Quaoar is different and unexpected, because it is very distant from the Quaoar object itself. “This distance makes its existence a very big surprise, because there is something that is a limit known as the Roche Limit”. The Roche Limit is a theory developed in 1850 by the French astronomer Édouard Roche that defines the distance of 1,750 kilometers (km) for a disk of particles to remain in the shape of a ring. Beyond that line, it was believed that the disk would begin to coalesce and eventually form a natural satellite, a moon. This theory is also applied in exoplanets and in different researches. In the case of Quaoar, which is only 555 km long, the ring is located 4,100 km from its central body.

“Imagine that you have a natural satellite there, a moon. If this moon approaches its planet around which it is rotating and crosses this Roche Limit, the gravitational forces are so strong that they will cause this moon to break into millions of pieces. This will form a ring.” But if you have a reverse path, of a ring that starts to move away from the main body and crosses this Roche Limit, what is expected to happen is that this ring will start to come together and become a natural satellite again, a moon. “This is one of the ways that we see and believe how various objects in the solar system formed, our moon and other moons of the giant planets.”

The professor noted, however, that the Quaoar ring lies far beyond this Roche limit. “Then he should not exist. It should have become a moon a long time ago. This is the great surprise and the great novelty of the work. Researchers still don’t have the answer as to why that ring is there.” Bruno Morgado believes that only with many studies will the answer be obtained.

He said the research provides evidence that something is violating the Roche Limit as it was known. Studies will continue so that researchers can better understand what is happening. “Because, on the one hand, it is most likely that this moon formation process is more complex than previously thought and that other physical phenomena need to be taken into account. Quaoar may be revealing this to us: what are the physical phenomena that we used to consider, related to the Roche Limit known today, and what would be the most correct values, that is, what physical concept is missing to be considered that it had not been before”.

Observation

The work led by Professor Bruno Morgado, from the Valongo Observatory, an academic unit linked to the Center for Mathematics and Nature Sciences at UFRJ, addresses the observational part. “Our job was to show the existence of this ring and bring the parameters of this ring to the scientific community, such as its location, its width, this most observational point, what we observed and saw, although not directly”.

The survey brought together scientists from international institutions and amateur astronomers from around the world. “We have collaborators all over the world”. Morgado clarified that these objects are very small and very far away, making it impossible to observe them directly, even using the best telescopes in the world, such as the James Webb artificial satellite. “He is not able to see these small bodies in detail.”

To be able to determine these physical parameters, indirect methods are needed. The technique used for this is called stellar occultation. It’s like an eclipse, where the moon passes in front of the sun and casts a shadow on Earth. “If you are in the right place at the right time, you will see the sun disappear for a few moments and then reappear. In physics, the process is relatively the same. We have the stars in the sky and a small body that, at some point, will pass in front of a star. We keep measuring this star and will see it blinking, disappearing for a short period of time and then reappearing. These events will take place in different places around the world.”

The study led by Morgado had observers spread across the Canary Islands, La Palma Island, Australia, Namibia and also with the Cheops space telescope, focused on exoplanets outside the solar system. When and where this event will happen is predicted, observers are contacted in the regions and people are asked to observe in collaboration with scientists. At the end of the day, it’s a global collaboration, involving people from all over the world. Each event will take place in a certain place on the planet, indicated the UFRJ professor.

The research will continue not only observing Quaoar, but using the technique on other celestial objects to try to find other rings throughout the solar system. “Possibly there are others that need to be discovered. It will be interesting to understand all these systems and realize that rings, at the end of the day, end up appearing in different shapes and types and that all of this will contribute to how the solar system formed and became what it is today.” Bruno Morgado also informed that an answer will not be reached later this year. “It’s a long-term project,” he concluded.