Cordão do Boitatá holds its 27th Parade this Sunday in Rio

The resumption of democracy is the theme of this year’s carnival at Cordão do Boitatá, one of the pioneering blocks in the resumption of street carnival in Rio de Janeiro and recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of the State.

The block holds its 27th Parade this Sunday (12), pre-carnival, at 8 am, resuming the route through the streets of the Assembly and Carioca. In the latter, the procession will stop in front of Casa do Choro and play compositions by Pixinguinha and some sambas, as informed to Brazil Agency the musical director of the group, accordionist, pianist and composer Kiko Horta.

On the 19th, during the 17th Multicultural Ball, at Praça XV, in the center of the city, starting at 9 am, some tributes will be paid, for example, to the 80th birthday of Paulinho da Viola and Gilberto Gil, to the 85th birthday of Martinho da Vila, Gal Costa, Moraes Moreira.

Campaign





This year, Cordão do Boitatá launched a crowdfunding campaign to help make the Multicultural Ball possible. “Any amount is welcome. It is very important that people share, come together”, said Horta. The campaign will continue until reaching the established goal of R$ 150 thousand. For the members of the block, holding the ball at Praça XV means maintaining the carnival tradition of Boitatá and delivering, in addition to the procession, a show for the public, which lasts up to seven hours, with revelers and national and international tourists.

The fundraising mechanism is in the site of the block. The initiative has a partnership with the Associação de Fomento ao Empreendedor Socio-Cultural Educacional Saúva, which raises and manages the funds. Anyone who wants to contribute to the campaign can deposit directly via PIX [email protected], using the QR Code for an exclusive Saúva account, or using cards and Paypal.

big class

The street orchestra will come out with 100 musicians. Including the wings of the banners and stilts, among others, the block totals around 200 components. “It’s a big group”, said Kiko Horta.

Behind the block, following the procession, there are between 15,000 and 20,000 people. At the ball, at Praça XV, around 60,000 to 70,000 revelers accompany the shows, which run until 5 pm and bring together artists such as Teresa Cristina, Jongo da Serrinha, Rita Benedita, Moyseis Marques, among others. “It’s going to be lively, it’s going to be beautiful,” promised the director.