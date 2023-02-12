Fluminense and Vasco face each other in a classic for Carioca

Fluminense and Vasco play the classic, starting at 6 pm (Brasília time) this Sunday (12) at the Maracanã stadium, for the 8th round of the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship. The match will be broadcast live from National Radio.

Fluminense is experiencing a moment of recovery, after overcoming Audax last Sunday (5) to end a sequence of three games without victories (two defeats and a draw). The Argentine Germán Cano, who had not yet scored in the season, led the tricolor victory by scoring the three goals of the match.

The expectation is that, for this Sunday’s classic, coach Fernando Diniz will maintain the same formation that beat Audax. The exception is defender Manoel, who felt pain in his right knee and is a sure embezzlement.

Vasco da Gama arrives at the match confident, after two convincing victories (against Resende by 5-0 and against Nova Iguaçu by 2-0). Striker Gabriel Pec is going through a great phase, with four goals in four games this season, and is the hope of a good offensive production for the team from São Januário, along with the recently signed center forward Pedro Raul, who has already scored twice in the year.

Coach Maurício Barbieri has two absences for the classic: defender Robson Bambu and striker Figueiredo, both with injury to the right thigh.

This Sunday, Vasco tries to break a fast of games without a victory over Fluminense. The last Cruzmaltino triumph over the rival was on July 20, 2019. Since then, there have been six games played, with three tricolor victories and three draws.

National Radio broadcast

A National Radio transmits Fluminense and Vasco, live, with narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Rafael Monteiro and on duty by Bruno Mendes. You follow the National Ball Show here:

* Collaboration of Pedro Dabés (intern) under the supervision of Verônica Dalcanal.