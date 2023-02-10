Misdemeanor Rogério Andrade is the target of action by the MPRJ and the Civil Police

The 4th Public Prosecutor’s Office for Specialized Criminal Investigation of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) held this Friday (10), together with the General Department for Combating Corruption, Organized Crime and Money Laundering of the Civil Police , lawsuit against the offender Rogério Andrade, his companies and people associated with him. The targets of the operation are involved in money laundering crimes.

The action takes place in the capital and in Angra dos Reis, on the Costa Verde, and in Vitória da Conquista, in Bahia. Rogério Andrade and his son Gustavo Andrade had more than R$40 million in goods and amounts blocked by the Justice. In all, 25 search and seizure warrants are being served at addresses linked to the offender.

Of the total blocked, R$ 16 million are related to money laundering and R$ 24 million are related to extended confiscation – a judicial measure that makes it possible to capture the difference between legally proven and presumably illegal acquisitions.

The Civil Police informed, through a note, that, in an unprecedented work, which lasted four years, the General Department for Combating Corruption, Organized Crime and Money Laundering (DGCOR-LD) investigated and proved that the legal income investigated are not compatible with the assets acquired. The investigation was launched in 2018 and concluded last year, with the indictment of those involved in money laundering and criminal organization crimes.

In addition to bank accounts and investments, assets such as real estate, vessels, land, site, commercial rooms, among others, including a yacht acquired in 2015 and valued at R$ 10 million, in the name of Rogério Andrade, are targets of kidnapping.

The Police Station for Combating Criminal Organizations and Money Laundering (DCOC-LD), the Asset Recovery Office (GRA) and the Anti-Money Laundering Technology Laboratory (LAB-LD) participated in the investigation.

Rogério Andrade is a patron of the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school and explores the game of the animal in the west zone of Rio and in Angra dos Reis.

The action was named Pequod, a reference to the ship Pequod, which sank with the captain and crew while trying to capture the whale Moby Dick, from the novel by Herman Melville, published in 1851.

A Brazil Agency tries to get in contact with Rogério Andrade’s defense.