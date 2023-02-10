Services sector grows 8.3% in 2022 and reaches record

New research released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) points to a new record for the services sector. After an expansion of 3.1% in December 2022, the highest level of the historical series started in 2011 was reached. This performance also contributed to the sector ending up for the second consecutive year: growth of 8.3% was recorded in 2022.

The data are gathered in the Monthly Survey of Services, published today (10). The historical series shows that December is generally the best performing month of each year. If December 2022 is compared with February 2020, there was an increase of 14.4%, which reveals a significant evolution in relation to levels recorded before the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

For IBGE analysts, the good performance is influenced by the resumption of face-to-face services after the most intense period of social distancing recorded in 2020 and 2021. 18.4%) and air transportation (28.6%).

The survey also highlights the expansion of car leasing, engineering, electronic payments and event promotion services. Other relevant advances were observed in segments that serve families, such as restaurants, hotels and gyms.

federative units

In 22 of the 27 Federation Units, there was an increase in the services sector in December 2022 when compared to the month of November. The most notable growth was registered in Rio de Janeiro (5%). The survey also highlights the performances of São Paulo (0.8%), Minas Gerais (4.6%) and the Federal District (13.4%). On the other hand, in Espírito Santo, the fall of 4.4% exerted the main negative contribution of the month.