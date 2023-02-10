Industrial production in 2022 drops in eight of 15 locations surveyed

The Monthly Industrial Survey (Regional PIM), released this Friday (10) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), shows that industrial production in 2022 fell in eight of the 15 locations surveyed.

The negative highlight was Pará (-9.1%), whose result was marked by the losses of iron ore extractive industries. Next comes Espírito Santo (-8.4%), influenced by the performance of extractive industries (crude petroleum oils, iron ores and natural gas), non-metallic mineral products and metallurgy.

Production also fell last year in the states of Ceará (-4.9%), Santa Catarina (-4.3%), Paraná (-4.2%), Pernambuco (-2.3%) and in Minas Gerais (-1.3%) and in the Northeast Region (-1.0%).

The greatest positive variation was identified in Mato Grosso (19.4%), with emphasis on the sectors of food products (frozen, fresh or refrigerated beef and cakes, bagasse, bran and other residues from the extraction of soy oil) and coke, petroleum products and biofuels (ethyl alcohol).

The other states that registered growth were Rio de Janeiro (4.6%), Amazonas (3.8%), Bahia (2.4%), Goiás (1.4%), Rio Grande do Sul (1.1% ) and São Paulo (0.2%).