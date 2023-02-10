MC and Correios will offer chips to help the Yanomami communicate

The Ministry of Communications (MCom) informed today (10) that it will supply, together with the Post Office, 1,000 mobile chips from the public company’s operator, Correios Celular. The objective is to facilitate communication between the humanitarian and support teams that provide assistance in the Yanomami indigenous lands, in Roraima.

The devices give access to the internet, providing connection to groups that need to communicate in the midst of work to assist indigenous people. According to Mcom, the chips will be taken to the National Coordinating Committee to Combat Sanitary Assistance for the Yanomami population.

Yesterday (9), the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, said that 17 mobile satellite broadband connection antennas had been installed in the territory of the indigenous people. The equipment will be used to support medical care to the population.

The Yanomami are going through a humanitarian crisis, related to the expansion of illegal mining on their lands, responsible for a series of health and environmental impacts. In addition to diseases such as malaria and pneumonia, indigenous people also suffer from malnutrition and a high infant mortality rate in the first year of life. Among this portion of the Yanomami population, the rate reached 114.3 per thousand births in 2020.

According to data from the United Nations (UN), the number is 10 times the rate of Brazil and exceeds that of the African countries Sierra Leone and Central African Republic, which are among the poorest in the world and have the highest mortality rates of children. Sierra Leone had, in 2020, a mortality rate of 80.5 and the Central African Republic, 77.