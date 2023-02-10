Death toll from earthquake in Turkey and Syria exceeds 20,000

Cold, hunger and despair have hit hundreds of thousands of people left homeless after the earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria three days ago, with the death toll passing 20,000 on Thursday.

The rescue of a 2-year-old boy after 79 hours trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay, Turkey, and several other people bolstered the tired search teams. But hopes were fading that others would be found alive in the ruins of cities.

The death toll in the two countries now tops the more than 17,000 people it reached in 1999, when an earthquake of similar strength hit northwest Turkey.

A Turkish official said the disaster presented “very serious difficulties” for holding an election scheduled for May 14 in which President Tayyip Erdogan was expected to face the toughest competition in two decades of power.

With outrage running high over the delay in delivering aid and for the start of rescue operations, disaster must play a role in the vote if it goes ahead.

The first UN convoy carrying aid to Syrians crossed the Turkish border.

Hundreds of thousands of people in both countries are homeless in the middle of winter. Many camped out in makeshift shelters in supermarket parking lots, mosques, on the roadside or among the ruins, often desperate for food, water or heat.

Around 40% of the buildings in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the quake, are damaged, according to a preliminary report by Turkey’s Bogazici University.

Roadside bonfires

At a gas station near the Turkish city of Kemalpasa, people searched through cardboard boxes for donated clothes. In the port city of Iskenderun, Reuters journalists saw people huddled around roadside fires and in destroyed garages and warehouses.

Authorities say some 6,500 buildings in Turkey have collapsed and countless others have been damaged.

Turkey’s death count has risen to 17,406, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. In Syria, already ravaged by nearly 12 years of civil war, more than 3,300 people have died, according to the government and a rescue service in the rebel-held northwest.

Turkish officials say around 13.5 million people have been affected in the region that spreads over about 450 km from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east. In Syria, people were killed as far south as Hama, 250 km from the epicenter.

Greece sent thousands of tents, beds and blankets on Thursday to help those displaced by the earthquake, in an act of solidarity with its neighbor who is a NATO ally but also a historic enemy.

