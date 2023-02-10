Even wasting two penalties, Palmeiras beats Inter de Limeira

Even wasting two penalty kicks, Palmeiras beat Inter de Limeira by 2-0, on Thursday night (9) at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, to remain with the best overall campaign of the first phase of the Paulista Championship, with 17 points that make him the leader of Group D.

Supported by more than 31,000 fans, Verdão had a great first half, in which they opened the scoring in the 15th minute with Raphael Veiga taking a penalty. Ten minutes later, full-back Piquerez hit a three-finger shot from far away to widen the gap. A little before the break, the team led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira had the opportunity to expand, but Dudu wasted the maximum penalty.

The dominance of the current Brazilian champion continued in the second half, and Palmeiras had another penalty scored in their favor. In the 43rd minute, Raphael Veiga took the shot and goalkeeper Léo Vieira saved it.

Corinthians stumble

Who faltered in this round was Corinthians, which was beaten by São Bernardo by 2-0, at the Primeiro de Maio stadium, in São Bernardo do Campo. However, even with the setback, Timão remains in first place in Group C with 13 points.