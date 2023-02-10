Bolsa Família: there are indications that 2.5 million receive irregularly

The Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Wellington Dias, said this Thursday (9) that there are indications that 2.5 million are receiving Bolsa Família irregularly. According to the minister, the program records are under review.

“We believe that more or less 2.5 million of those who receive it have major signs of irregularities”, he said, during a visit to a unit of Cozinha Solidária, a project by the Movement of Homeless Workers (MTST) developed in Sol Nascente, in the region of Ceilândia, in the Federal District.

According to the minister, there are people with high incomes, of approximately nine minimum wages, who receive the benefit, intended for low-income families.

In addition to reviewing registrations, Wellington Dias said that the government will develop programs so that families can improve their income, without needing the Bolsa Família. The income transfer program serves 21.9 million families.

consigned

A ministerial ordinance was published today with new rules for payroll loans within the scope of the Auxílio Brazil Program, which will once again be called Bolsa Família.

The text sets at 5% the limit for discounting the benefit paid to beneficiary families of Bolsa Família or other federal programs. In addition, the number of installments cannot exceed six successive installments and the interest rate cannot exceed 2.5%.