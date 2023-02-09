Singapore to host 2025 World Aquatics Championships in place of Kazan

Singapore will host the World Aquatics Championships in 2025 after the Russian city of Kazan lost the right to host the event due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, FINA said on Thursday.

It will be the first time that the competition will be held in a Southeast Asian city. More than 2,500 athletes are expected to participate.

“With a trio of consecutive World Aquatics Championships in Asia – following Fukuoka this year and Doha in 2024 – the continent is demonstrating exceptional commitment and capability when it comes to hosting the world’s best aquatic athletes,” said the president of the Fina, Husain Al-Musallam.

The championship includes aquatic swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and diving.

Fina did not disclose the specific dates of the competitions.

