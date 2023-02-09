Federal Police launches operation against PIS and Cofins fraudsters

The Federal Police, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Revenue launched Operation Inflammable today (9). It is to combat tax crimes committed through fraud related to “alleged tax consultancy services, generally provided to gas stations”.

According to the investigators, the services offered were related to “rectification of statements and subsequent filing of requests for refund of contributions earmarked for PIS [Programa de Integração Social] and to Cofins [Contribuição para o Financiamento da Seguridade Social]”.

Ten search and seizure warrants are being carried out in Belo Horizonte, Jaboticatubas and Lagoa Santa, in Minas Gerais – all issued by the 1st Federal Criminal Court of the Judiciary Subsection of Belo Horizonte, which decreed the seizure and blockade of assets and values ​​of those involved, in the amount of R$ 371 million (estimated loss value for the public coffers).

undue restitution

According to the Federal Police, “the so-called ‘consultants’ misled taxpayers into the false conception that they would be entitled to reimbursement of PIS and Cofins and, therefore, presented rectifying statements to obtain undue refunds of these taxes”.

So far, 299 legal entities unduly benefited from the coup have been counted. Investigators estimate that, if the fraudulent rectifications had not been identified in time, the damage could be increased by R$ 3.7 billion.

The PF adds that those responsible for “tax consultancy” offices may be liable for embezzlement and crimes against the tax order, in addition to others such as criminal association, composition of a criminal organization and laundering or concealment of values, assets and rights. If added together, the penalties can reach up to eight years of imprisonment.