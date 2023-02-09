Surfing: Jack Robinson and Carissa Moore win at Pipeline

Brazil has not had a good start to the 2023 season of the World Surfing Tour. At the first stop of the year, on Pipeline beach, on the island of Oahu, Hawaii (United States), the men’s title was, this Wednesday (8), with the Australian Jack Robinson and the women’s title with the Hawaiian Carissa Moore.

The best Brazilians in the men’s dispute were Caio Ibelli, who was surpassed by the other finalist (Italian Leo Fioravanti), and João Chianca, who stopped in front of the champion. In the women’s category, Tatiana Weston-Webb stopped in the quarterfinals against Tyler Wright, who disputed the decision with Carissa Moore.

The next stage of the World Surfing Tour will also be held in Hawaii, but in Sunset Beach, between February 12th and 23rd.