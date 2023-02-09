Pataxó indigenous people perform in Brasília for justice and demarcation

Pataxó leaders from the extreme south of Bahia are in Brazilia for more security. The indigenous marched on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, this Tuesday (07), towards the National Congress to meet with parliamentarians.

According to the chief of the Barra Velha territory, Naô Xohã Pataxó, the people have been waiting for the demarcation of the territory, in the region of Porto Seguro, for 20 years. The leader also says that the situation has generated violence in the region and has already resulted in the death of four indigenous people in recent months.

Among the victims are young Samuel Divino and Nauí Jesus who were killed in January. In this case, a soldier from the Military Police of Bahia, suspected of involvement in the murders, turned himself in. Chief Naô Xohã demands justice.

The indigenous leaders also met with the National Secretary of Justice, Augusto Botelho, to ask for the involvement of the National Force and the Federal Police in security and investigations, according to the chief.

In response to cases of violence, the government of Bahia created an Integrated Force to prevent and repress crimes against traditional peoples that occurred in indigenous and quilombola lands. The group operates with priority for the region of the Extreme South of Bahia.

