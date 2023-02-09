Mining funders have greater responsibility, says delegate

Federal Police chief Humberto Freire, who is involved in open investigations to investigate the humanitarian crisis in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, said this Wednesday (8th), in Boa Vista, that financers of illegal mining in indigenous lands bear a greater share of criminal responsibility .

“People will be punished to the extent of their guilt. The people who finance, the people who launder that criminally earned profit with the removal of this ore, they have a much greater responsibility. And this is being investigated within the inquiries that were initiated by the PF”, he said during a press conference alongside ministers of the federal government.

The PF delegate accompanied the visit of a ministerial delegation formed by the ministers of Defence, José Múcio, of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, and of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara. The president of the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai), Joênia Wapichana, and the commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force are also accompanying the group. During the afternoon, they visited the Yanomami Indigenous Health House, Casai, in Boa Vista.





surveys

So far, three investigations have been opened by the PF. One of them investigates the crime of genocide against the Yanomami people. Another survey seeks to identify illegal mining money laundering schemes. There is also a third investigation that investigates related crimes, including fraud in public contracts for indigenous health.

Humberto Freire also highlighted that actions to repress crime in the indigenous land are already underway. “We have already had actions to destroy illegal equipment used in this crime. We have already arrested people who were inside the area. Obviously, we need to have phases of this operation. We have programmed actions and will be implemented, with a view to, within all these phases, we have the withdrawal of all prospectors completely”, he highlighted.

Asked about the actions in progress, the Minister of Defense mentioned the work of logistical support of the Armed Forces and the role of Justice in punishing those who are proven to be involved in criminal practices.

“We are in charge of the work, the Brazilian Air Force is in charge of the logistics of all this. Justice is the one who will assess it, the Federal Police as well. Each one will do their part”, he said.





Teams from the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), Funai and the National Public Security Force destroyed, this Tuesday (7), a helicopter, an airplane, a bulldozer and structures that served as logistical support. prospectors in the Yanomami Indigenous Land.

leadership protection

The Minister of Human Rights commented on the possibility of including indigenous leaders in the program for the protection of human rights defenders, which ensures the monitoring of security personnel against those whose lives are threatened.

“As soon as it identifies the possibility of someone who potentially has their life or physical integrity threatened, they immediately take steps to include them in the program to protect human rights defenders, which is what we have to do”, said Silvio Almeida.

Schedule

Before the visit to Casai, ministers José Múcio and Silvio Almeida visited the installations of the Acolhida Operation, which works with the reception of Venezuelan immigrants. They got to know the Operation Base, the triage station, the Interiorization Center, in addition to the shelters.

Tomorrow (9), the delegation of ministers will travel to the base pole of Surucucu, about an hour’s flight from Boa Vista. The place is one of the reference points of the Yanomami Land and has an Army platoon, in addition to a medical care unit for the indigenous people. It is at this point that I support that there is an asphalt runway for landings and take-offs. This runway is currently undergoing refurbishment to regain capacity to receive larger aircraft. After the visit, the delegation returns to Brasília.