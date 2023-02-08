Antônio Fernando Oliveira takes office as director general of the PRF

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, swore in, this Wednesday (8), the new general director of the Federal Highway Police, Antônio Fernando Oliveira.

Born in Salvador, Bahia, the inspector has been a career federal road police officer for 29 years, holds a degree in dentistry and law, and is studying for a master’s degree in legal sciences at the Autonomous University of Lisbon.

In his speech, the new leader highlighted the role and reach of the PRF, which is the federal public security institution with the greatest presence in the national territory.

“Our inspection, traffic education and crime-fighting actions annually reach millions of Brazilians on 75,000 kilometers of federal highways. For almost a century, for exactly 94 years, the Federal Highway Police has been taking care of Brazilian society with commitment, responsibility and work.

Recalling the acts of vandalism against the headquarters of the Three Powers that took place a month ago, Antônio Fernando Oliveira stressed that the PRF values ​​civility and that it will not condone any act against democracy.

“The PRF’s genuine values ​​such as education, civility, respect for others are essential for the nation. The Federal Highway Police, as a state body, does not have a party and will not agree with any attack against democracy.”

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, highlighted the federal government’s commitment to the PRF and highlighted that unfounded individual conduct will be corrected by the institution.

“Institutions correct personal mistakes. And, for that very reason, I have the peace of mind that it is just another fake news – which is the fancy name of a lie – the idea that there would be a kind of ill will with this institution. Don’t believe the bad guys, who want to divide, who want to divide”, said the minister.

During the event, the new general director of the PRF signed a protocol of intentions with the Childhood Institute to combat the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents and a technical cooperation agreement with Ibama to carry out joint actions to protect the environment.

