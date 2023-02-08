School Census: enrollment in basic education grew in 2022

The 2022 Basic Education School Census indicates that the number of enrollments in Brazil increased after the end of the public health emergency due to covid-19. Last year, 47.4 million students were registered in 178.3 thousand basic education schools – 714 thousand more students than in 2021.

The survey shows that, in the same period, private schools showed a 10.6% expansion in enrollment, which brings them closer to the levels observed in 2019, before the pandemic. The most significant drop during the health crisis, according to the Ministry of Education (MEC), was identified precisely in this education network.

In the public education network, according to the census, the numbers in basic education did not show much variation – there were 38.3 million enrollments registered last year, against 38.5 million recorded in the previous year.

During a press conference, the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, assessed that the census results show that the country is returning to the rates recorded before covid-19. “The pandemic has aggravated the country in several areas, but mainly in the area of ​​education. We are taking back the plateaus, ”he said.

child education

The census shows that enrollment in day care centers, which had declined between 2019 and 2021, grew in 2022. Compared to the previous year, the increase was 8.9% in the public network and 29.9% in the private education network , surpassing the rates observed in the pre-pandemic period in both networks.

The survey recorded a total of 74,400 daycare centers in operation in the country. In this universe, 66.4% of enrollments are in the public network and 33.6% in the private network, with 50.7% of these private day care centers having an agreement with the public authorities.

Preschool enrollments also increased. Between 2019 and 2021, there was a 25.6% reduction in students from private schools, but the 20% increase in this network over the last year enabled a 3.9% growth in total enrollments.

In 2022, more than 5 million preschool enrollments were registered. Of these, 78.8% are in the public network and 21.2% in the private network, with 166,700 students attending public schools.

Elementary School

According to the census, of the 178.3 thousand basic education schools, 122.5 thousand offer some stage of fundamental education. Of these, 105,400 serve students in the early years (1st to 5th) and 61,800 in the final years (6th to 9th).

The municipal network is mainly responsible for offering the initial years: there are 10.1 million students (69.3%), which corresponds to 85.5% of the public network. On the other hand, 18.9% of students attend private schools – the network grew 5.3% from 2021 to 2022.

In the final years of elementary school, there is a division of responsibility between states and municipalities. The municipal network serves 5.3 million students (44.4%) and the state network serves 4.8 million (39.9%). Private schools, with 1.8 million students, account for 15.5% of enrollments.

High school

In 2022, 7.9 million enrollments in secondary education were registered – an increase of 1.2% compared to 2021. in 2019”, highlighted the MEC.

The state network has the greatest participation in this stage (84.2%), serving 6.6 million students. It also contains the majority of public school students (87.7%), while the federal network participates with 232,000 students (3%). The private network has about 971.5 thousand enrolled (12.3%).

Regarding the shift and offer, 81.9% of high school students study in the day shift and 18.1% attend the night shift. Data indicate that 94.8% attend urban schools and 43.8% of secondary schools serve more than 500 students.

Literacy

The census shows that, from 2019 to 2020, there was a sharp increase in the rate of approved students, influenced, according to the MEC, by “adjustments in the curriculum planning of schools” due to the pandemic. In 2021, there was a drop in approvals, but the percentages remained at a higher level than that observed before covid-19.

Regarding the so-called failure rate, which considers failure and abandonment, there was a considerable change between 2019 and 2020, with a consistent reduction in all grades in the public network and an increase in the initials of fundamental, in the private network. In 2021, there was a movement towards the pattern observed before the pandemic, but still with lower failure rates.

EJA

The census also evaluated youth and adult education (EJA), which receives people who have not yet completed regular education. From 2019 to 2020, around 230,000 students in the final years of elementary school and 160,000 in high school migrated to EJA.

The MEC pointed out that the National Examination for the Certification of Youth and Adult Skills (Encceja) has established itself as an alternative for obtaining a certificate for these teaching stages of basic education. In 2019, a record number of subscribers was registered: 3 million. In the 2020 and 2022 editions, there were 1.7 million and 1.6 million people registered, respectively. There was no application in 2021 due to the pandemic.

teachers

In 2022, 2.3 million teachers and 162,847 directors were accounted for in Brazilian basic education. Census data show that those who hold management positions mostly have higher education (90%) and are women (80.7%).