Vasco beats Nova Iguaçu 2-0 at Mané Garrincha

Vasco defeated Nova Iguaçu by 2-0, on Tuesday night (7) at Estádio Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, for the 7th round of the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship. With this result, Cruzmaltino reached 11 points, remaining in 6th position.

The team from São Januário started the match better, creating the best opportunities in the first half. However, the score was opened only in the last move of the initial stage, already at 49, when Erick Marcus launched, Pedro Raul scored and Jair dominated the ball to dribble the goalkeeper Anderson Max before hitting the empty net.

Vasco maintained dominance in the final stage and, at 26 minutes, expanded with Gabriel Pec after a good move by Alex Teixeira. This was the striker’s fourth goal in the competition.

Vasco’s next match in the competition will be the classic against Fluminense, starting at 6 pm (Brasília time) on Sunday (12) at the Maracanã stadium.