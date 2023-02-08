Petrobras will analyze proposals from the government of Rio de Janeiro

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, and the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, met today (7) at Palácio Laranjeiras, in the municipality of Rio de Janeiro. During the meeting, proposals related to agreements and projects between the company and the state government were presented.

Prates informed that he will analyze the proposals received. “I made a point of meeting with Governor Cláudio Castro in this initial phase of management so that we could start this dialogue, which I consider important both for Petrobras and for the state of Rio de Janeiro“, said the president of Petrobras.

In addition to the headquarters, located in the central region of the city, the company has other strategic assets in the state of Rio de Janeiro, such as the oil fields in the Campos basin, the Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc), GasLub, under construction, among other units.

The meeting was attended by the state secretary of Finance of Rio de Janeiro, Leonardo Lobo, the undersecretary of Institutional Relations, Adilson Faria, and the state attorney general, Bruno Dubeux.