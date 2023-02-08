Ceará wins the Classic King

Playing at the Presidente Vargas stadium, Ceará beat Fortaleza by 2 to 1, on the night of this Tuesday (7), and extended the advantage in the leadership in Group A of the Cearense Championship, reaching 13 points and opening six of advantage over deputy leader Iguatu. Tricolor do Pici, on the other hand, remains at the top of Group B with 12 points after the Clássico-Rei.

⏱️ GAME OVER! VICTORY OF VOZÃO IN THE FIRST CLASSIC-KING OF THE YEAR! VAMOOOOO!!! ⚽ Castilho

⚽ Eric 📸 Felipe Santos / Ceará SC#CSCxFEC – 2×1#CampeonatoCearense2023 pic.twitter.com/KwE8nH5nvb — Ceará Sporting Club (@CearaSC) February 8, 2023

Vozão started the match much better, and opened the scoring after eight minutes with the ball rolling with midfielder Guilherme Castilho in a penalty kick. Two minutes later, Ceará increased the score thanks to a goal by striker Erick.

Fortaleza improved in the final stage, and even scored with striker Thiago Galhardo after just two minutes. From then on, the team led by Argentine Juan Vojvoda increased its offensive emphasis, but the score remained unchanged until the referee’s final whistle.