Storm causes closure of Avenida Niemeyer, in the south zone of Rio

Avenida Niemeyer, which connects the neighborhoods of Leblon to São Conrado, in the south zone, was closed in both directions as a security measure due to the storm that hit the city. The meteorological station in the Vidigal district, also in the south zone, informs that the rain reached 46.4 mm/hour. There was siren activation in the community.

Estrada da Barra da Tijuca, near the Maria Clara Machado Municipal School, was closed due to a fallen tree. Another tree fell on Estrada de Furnas, in Alto da Boa Vista. Fire Department teams work to clear the track.

The Fire Department reported that a masonry structure partially collapsed on Avenida Presidente Vargas, near the Sambódromo. Another structure collapsed at Rua dos Inválidos, 126, downtown, and firefighters are on the scene.

The State Secretariat for Civil Defense (Sedec-RJ) and the Fire Department monitor rainfall across the state, working to prevent and minimize damage caused by the storm that hit Rio since this afternoon.

Firefighters have responded to more than 170 incidents related to rain throughout the state of Rio de Janeiro, including cutting down trees, flooding, and rescuing people.

State Civil Defense agents are in permanent contact with city halls, providing support when occurrences go beyond the response capacity of municipal management – which has not yet happened.

Monitoring

The State Center for Monitoring and Alerting on Natural Disasters (Cemaden-RJ) monitors weather conditions and rainfall levels, sending alerts to regions in case of risks.

The capital, the Baixada Fluminense, the metropolitan, mountain and coastal regions present a high and very high hydrological risk at this time. And there is also geological risk in the metropolitan, mountain and coastal regions.

The current scenario is of moderate to very heavy rainfall in the capital, metropolitan region, Baixada Litorânea, and in the North and Northwest regions of the State.

For the next few hours, the forecast is for moderate to heavy rain in all regions of the state of Rio.

Flights

Santos Dumont Airport, in the central region of the city, resumed operating in both directions for take-off and landing operations, starting at 8:40 pm. Before, the airport was closed until 18:10. The airport lounge is crowded.

A lot of people are rescheduling tickets and few flights from the air shuttle that were coming to Rio were diverted to the International Airport of Rio de Janeiro. Flights are leaving with restrictions due to weather conditions. Most of the flights this afternoon have been canceled or are very late.

Governor

Governor Cláudio Castro informed a little while ago, through a note, that the state of Rio de Janeiro is on alert due to the heavy rains that hit several regions. “Civil Defense teams are on standby to closely monitor the needs of municipalities. I also just spoke with mayors of several cities, including Rio, Eduardo Paes, Silva Jardim and São Gonçalo, and I reiterated our support and support for the city halls”.

Castro made an alert to the population and asked the population to avoid leaving home. “And for those on the streets, stay in safe places. The moment is for attention and caution “.