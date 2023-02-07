Corona Social Map highlights community actions to fight the pandemic

The 14th edition of the Corona Social Map, released today (7) by the Observatório de Favelas, shows that the public call by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) for emergency actions to combat covid-19 in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro was a public policy innovative by recognizing the protagonism of local representations.

According to the entity, 54 civil society organizations, distributed in favelas in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro and Costa Verde, were covered by the public call for funding to carry out actions against the new coronavirus. The announcement had resources from the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), in a total of R$ 20 million, with a transfer made based on Law 8.803/20.

In an interview with Agência Brazil, the coordinator of the Urban Policy Axis of the Observatório de Favelas, Aruan Braga, said that the report, the first of 2023, reinforces the importance of voluntary and social work carried out in 2021 and 2022 by community organizations and leaders during the covid-19 pandemic. The map focuses on the activities of the organizations Museu Sankofa da Rocinha, in the south zone; Integration Center of Serra da Misericórdia, in Penha, north zone; and Fundação Angélica Goulart, in Pedra de Guaratiba, west of Rio.

According to Braga, the 54 organizations benefited by the public notice were already developing actions to combat covid-19 in their territories and received funding to strengthen activities throughout 2021 and 2022, when the public notice was paid. “We are talking about a public policy that managed to implement for the favela population, especially for community organizations and leaders, a support for the fight, for the actions that were already being developed in the face of the pandemic”, he said.

According to Braga, what was noticed in the period was that organizations, collectives and residents’ associations promoted the first reactions of popular territories to face the pandemic. “More concrete public actions only came much later. In the first action to mitigate the damage caused by the pandemic, organizations and collectives were fundamental. And public policy came to crown and strengthen this process.”

Braga explained that this could be done because the public call made it possible to qualify the actions and increase the number of beneficiaries. For him, Fiocruz’s call also made it possible to institutionally develop collectives and organizations. In addition to emergency support in the context of the pandemic, Braga says that it is possible to have a longer-lasting effect of strengthening organizations, which will continue to develop their work in the medium and long term.

Examples

In Aruan Braga’s assessment, the territories of Rocinha, Penha and Guaratiba are exemplary for understanding how actions to face the pandemic were being carried out by local organizations. In the favelas of Penha and Pedra de Guaratiba, actions were aimed at food security and sovereignty, one of the main challenges faced by communities throughout the pandemic. This was disseminated in most of the other territories analyzed. “More than 80% of these organizations also worked with food security, food sovereignty, in popular territories”.

In Rocinha, the concern was to develop communication and orientation actions for the territory. The Observatório de Favelas realized that the information did not reach the territories or, when it did, had no connection with the local reality. “The simple instruction to wash your hands was often unfeasible in several favelas that did not have a regular water supply, for example.”

What the Rocinha collective did was to organize and disseminate information accurately, responsibly, in the territory, so that communities would have more legitimacy in actions to avoid contamination by covid-19. The three cases were exemplary among the actions carried out in the favelas, Braga emphasized.

According to Braga, this reinforces the importance of the measures adopted, especially when considering critical scenarios such as the pandemic, which tend to exacerbate, in future times of crisis, inequalities between the most vulnerable populations today.

In early March, the Observatório de Favelas should launch the 15th edition of the Corona Social Map, with the report focused on education, reflecting and deepening the analysis of educational inequalities during the pandemic. During this period, children’s access to school was significantly affected, as well as their socialization in the school environment, which was interrupted during the pandemic.