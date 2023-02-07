Hemorio launches campaign to reinforce blood stocks at Carnival

Hemorio launched today (7) the campaign Carnaval Tá No Sangue, with the objective of attracting blood donors during the period of revelry. According to the director general of the Institute, Luiz Amorim, donations drop by up to 30% in this period of the year.

“The Carnival period in Rio de Janeiro is a great challenge for Hemorio, due to the historic drop in donations, which can reach 30%. It is very important to ensure that stocks are stocked to support people in need and allow that we can celebrate in peace”.

In the last action, between February and March last year, around 2,000 donors joined. Now, the initiative once again has the support of major samba schools in Rio de Janeiro. Donors will receive coupons from various partners to enjoy the revelry and those who are in costume will compete for a pair of tickets to Rio Carnival events, including Sapucaí boxes.

In addition, samba schools will perform with percussionists, dancers and a master of ceremonies and flag bearer couple in the unit’s donation hall, every day of the campaign from 11 am, to make a “solidary mess”, according to a message on the Institute’s social media.

Salgueiro was the first school to perform, encouraging donors this Tuesday. Tomorrow (8), it will be Portela; on Thursday (9), Mangueira; and on Friday (10), it’s Beija-Flor’s turn.

The hours and days of service at Hemorio will remain the same on Carnival days: every day of the week, including holidays, from 7 am to 6 pm.

For more information, donors can consult Hemorio’s social networks (@hemorio) or call the Blood Disque from Monday to Friday, except holidays, from 7 am to 5 pm, at 0800 282 0708.

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara