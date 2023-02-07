Rádio MEC honors Almeida Prado with an exclusive live performance

In tribute to the composer and pianist Almeida Prado, who would have turned 80 this Wednesday, February 8th, the MEC radio presents a recital with the pianist, teacher and researcher Ingrid Barancoski in the studio of the public station, live, at 8 pm, on Wednesday (8).

The special celebrates the legacy and work of the fundamental composer of Brazilian concert music in the 20th century. During the station’s attraction, the guest interprets compositions by the late author and talks a little about Almeida Prado’s biography and production.

The repertoire of the special includes works such as Kinderszenen – Children’s scene (1982), with the movements The fish in the aquarium It is The Ciranda of the Dolls; stravinskian sceneswith the movements Prologue, Pantomime, Waltz – Pas de deux, nocturnal It is gallop; It is epiphany toccataamong several other relevant compositions of his trajectory.

In addition to broadcasting the special, the MEC radio airs a series of interprograms about Almeida Prado in its programming. The thematic content is also presented by Ingrid Barancoski, a specialist in the artist’s work.

Composer Almeida Prado

A reference and exponent of national classical music, José Antônio Rezende de Almeida Prado, better known in the circle of the Brazilian cultural scene as Almeida Prado, was a composer, pianist, conductor and teacher. The illustrious musician stood out for his appreciation of originality and aesthetic freedom.

Considered one of the most prolific contemporary Brazilian composers, Almeida Prado wrote more than 800 cataloged works. If you take into account an opera that he left unfinished, it is possible to say that his production covers all musical genres.

The extensive list of titles for solo piano is highlighted in Almeida Prado’s work with 345 cataloged works. The honoree acted as an interpreter of his music and also performed traditional piano repertoire.

Almeida Prado had an exuberant practice that took advantage of the instrument’s resonance and the contrasts of extreme registers. His virtuosity combined romantic piano gestures with unusual and contemporary sound effects.

Pianist Ingrid Barancoski

Pianist Ingrid Barancoski has occupied a prominent position in the contemporary music scene in Brazil. The artist’s repertoire covers all stylistic periods with a special interest in contemporary music.

In her concert programs, Ingrid Barancoski often puts pieces of Brazilian music and universal music side by side, demonstrating contrasts, influences and parallels of contemporary musical language.

The pianist was responsible for the world premiere of more than 40 works, several of which were dedicated to her by renowned Brazilian composers such as Almeida Prado, Ricardo Tacuchian, Roberto Victorio, Guilherme Bernstein and Orlando Alves.

MEC radio

Known from north to south of the country as Rádio de Música Clássica do Brazil, the MEC radio is consecrated by the public for its vocation directed to classical music. The traditional station devotes 80% of its programming to classical music and airs Brazilian and international composers of all time.

A MEC radio offers listeners the experience of accompanying segmented repertoires, original compositions and qualified productions. There’s still room for tracks from Jazz and Brazilian popular music, a combination that guarantees the conquest of new audiences and pleases the captive audience.

The station can be tuned to FM 99.3 MHz and AM 800 kHz in Rio de Janeiro. the dial of MEC radio in Brazilia it is on FM 87.1 MHz and AM 800 kHz. The public also follows programming in Belo Horizonte on the FM 87.1 MHz frequency. The content is still served on the app EBC Radios.

Listeners are guaranteed participation and can collaborate with suggestions for the programming of the MEC radio. The public can interact through social networks and WhatsApp. For this, interested parties simply send text messages to the number (21) 99710-0537.

Service

MEC radio on the internet and social media

site: https://radios.ebc.com.br

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiomec

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/radiomec

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/radiomec

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiomec

Twitter: https://twitter.com/radiomec

WhatsApp: (21) 99710-0537

How to tune to MEC radio

Rio de Janeiro: FM 99.3 MHz and AM 800 kHz

Belo Horizonte: FM 87.1 MHz

Brazilia: FM 87.1 MHz and AM 800 kHz

Satellite – Star One C2 – 3748.00 MHz – Service 3

Mobile – EBC Radio App for Android and iOS