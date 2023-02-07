Calculated by FGV, IGP-DI has inflation of 0.06% in January

The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI), calculated by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), recorded inflation of 0.06% in January, a rate lower than that observed in the previous month (0.31%) and in January 2022 (2.01%).

As a result, the indicator accumulates an inflation rate of 3.01% in 12 months, well below the 16.71% of January last year.

The decline from December to January was driven by wholesale prices. The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA), the sub-index that measures this segment, had a 0.19% deflation in January, compared to an inflation of 0.32% in December.

On the other hand, the Consumer Price Index (IPC), which measures retail, and the National Construction Cost Index (INCC), had high rates.

The CPI changed from 0.35% in December to 0.80% in January. The INCC rose from 0.09% to 0.46% in the period.