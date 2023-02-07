Death toll in Turkey and Syria tops 5,000

The death toll after the earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria this Monday (6) is already over 5,000, according to the latest balance sheets of the two governments. The number could increase as search operations continue.

According to the latest balance of the Turkish government, the number of dead in the country exceeded 3,400, with more than 20,000 injured. According to an official with the Emergency and Disaster Management Authority, nearly 6,000 buildings were destroyed.

In neighboring Syria, figures released by government authorities and rescue teams in rebel areas indicate at least 1,602 dead and more than 3,500 wounded.

One of the earthquakes reached magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale. The United States Geological Survey admits the possibility that the number of victims could reach 10,000.

Rescue operations continue, even hampered by adverse weather conditions. The teams fight against the cold, rain and snow to save the people who are among the rubble. According to Orhan Tatar, official of the Turkish Disaster Management Agency, about 8 thousand people were rescued in ten provinces.

Around 25,000 people, including military personnel, are taking part in the rescue efforts, Tatar said, adding that 12.1 million euros in urgent funds had been earmarked for the 10 most affected provinces.

international aid

International aid starts to arrive in Turkey this Tuesday with teams coming from several countries.

The European Union has mobilized search and rescue groups and at least 13 member states have offered assistance. RTP, Portugal’s news agency, found that a group of 52 people was sent by the country to provide support in rescue operations.

US President Joe Biden has promised Turkey “all necessary help”. The White House announced that two US detachments and 79 rescue teams were preparing to leave for Turkey.

China also announced the sending of US$5.9 million in aid, including specialized urban rescue groups, medical teams and emergency equipment.

In Syria, aid arrives mainly from its Russian ally, which has sent four planes with rescue teams. The UK and US have also shown willingness to send aid to Syria, although Washington has ruled out negotiating directly with the Syrian government. In total, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says 45 countries have offered aid.

The earthquake, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, occurred 33 kilometers (km) from the provincial capital of Gaziantep, in southeastern Turkey, close to the border with Syria, at a depth of 17.9 km.

A few hours later, a second earthquake, measuring 7.6, was also felt in southeastern Turkey.

On Monday alone, 185 aftershocks were recorded. During the night and this morning several aftershocks were also reported. The strongest, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale, was observed at 6:13 am local time.

Yesterday’s earthquake was the biggest in Turkey since the one on August 17, 1999, which claimed the lives of 17,000 people, including 1,000 in Istanbul.

The Turkish head of state declared national mourning for seven days and the closure of schools for a week.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited