Operation seizes almost 400 kilos of cocaine in the Port of Itaguaí

Almost 400 kilos of cocaine were seized in a container at the Port of Itaguaí, in Rio de Janeiro. The seizure took place in a joint action by the Narcotics Repression Police Station (DRE) of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, the Federal Police and auditors of the Federal Revenue Service. According to investigations, the drug, which totaled 387 kilos, would be sent to Spain in the middle of a load of coffee.

Because it was about international drug trafficking, the material was sent to the Federal Police Superintendence, in Praça Mauá. Investigations continue to identify the owner of the cargo and who contracted to send the drug abroad.

another apprehension

Last Tuesday (31), the Federal Revenue Service seized 778 kilos of cocaine hidden in a load of iron ore at the Port of Rio de Janeiro. The drug was destined for Luxembourg.