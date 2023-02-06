Brazil and Greece sign cooperation in defense, air services and tourism

The deepening of relations between Brazil and Greece marked the first official visit to Brazil by a Greek chancellor, in a century of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a working meeting, at the Itamaraty Palace, this Monday (6), the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mauro Vieira, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikolaos Dendias, signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in tourism for facilitate the exchange of information in the areas of ecotourism, cultural and gastronomic tourism.

The two countries also signed an agreement in the air services segment, with the aim of boosting the flow of business between the two nations.

Finally, the representatives signed the Defense Cooperation Framework Agreement. On the subject, Minister Mauro Vieira highlighted that the initiative “will raise the exchange of experience and economic-commercial exchange to another level.



Agreements will take experience exchange to another level, says minister Mauro Vieira – Antonio Cruz/Agência Brazil

According to Vieira, the Brazilian government is interested in continuing to develop cooperation in the field of defense with Greece, favored by a “compatible vision of the world between the two countries”. The Brazilian minister also mentioned the partnership in the purchase of C-390 aircraft, which represented a milestone in the bilateral relationship.

The two countries also discussed prospects for the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union. “Brazil is interested in concluding the agreement, but we are currently evaluating the terms negotiated between both blocs, to ensure that the agreement is balanced and with perspectives of real gains for both parties”, stated Vieira.

In the environmental aspect, the foreign ministers addressed the impacts of climate change. Vieira marked Brazil‘s position for the end of illegal deforestation and the fulfillment of the goals voluntarily assumed by the country under the Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015. Mauro Vieira recalled the proposed candidacy of the city of Belém to host the 30th Climate Conference of United Nations (COP-30), in 2025.

At this morning’s meeting, Vieira revealed to his Greek colleague Brazil‘s priorities in the 2022/2023 biennium, when the country returned to participate for the 13th time, at the United Nations, in debates and decisions on security and peacekeeping.

With regard to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which is one year old this month, there was a strengthening of the Brazilian position on Ukraine. According to Vieira, “the importance of a negotiated solution in which the concerns of the actors involved are taken into account, as well as the need to preserve the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine” should be observed, with the relevant role of the United Nations, “ as a critical instrument for fostering dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes”.

The minister highlighted that it is a priority to establish a ceasefire without prior conditions to end the war”, since Brazil is very concerned about the loss of human lives, material damage, sanctions and consequences for the most vulnerable regions.

The two foreign ministers also discussed mutual support for candidacies for multilateral organizations, such as a seat on the United Nations (UN) Security Council, as Brazil is now doing, in support of Greece’s intention to join the group, in the biennium 2025/ 2026.

Minister Nikolaos Dendias revealed that Brazil is the first stop on his trip to Latin America this year, and that, with the signing of the memorandum of understanding, it represents the inauguration of a new era in bilateral relations. For Dendias, this was the moment to discuss ways to increase economic and cultural cooperation and also in international organizations.

“We agree that we have to resume our bilateral consultations in a broader, more customary way, increasing our economic and diplomatic relations with Brazil, which is the largest economy in this region and is one of the economic priorities of our government”, concluded the chancellor. Greek.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brazil-Greece trade flows increased by 27.3% in 2022, reaching a volume of US$ 406.1 million.