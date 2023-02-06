Club World Cup: Courtois, Benzema and Militão miss Real in the semi

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has problems getting his team up for the Club World Cup semi-final against Egyptian Al Ahly on Wednesday (8), as several key players are out due to injury.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, striker Karim Benzema and defenders Éder Militão, Lucas Vázquez and Ferland Mendy will not travel to Morocco this Monday (6th), but the top three could be available for a possible final on Saturday (11th) if the Royal move forward.

Vázquez and Mendy have been sidelined for several games with long-term injuries, but Benzema and Militao, who were substituted with leg injuries in Real’s LaLiga win over Valencia on Thursday, are unlikely to be sidelined for long. time.

Courtois, who suffered a groin injury in the warm-up for Sunday’s shock defeat to Mallorca, has no long-term problems according to medicals carried out on Monday.

Courtois, Benzema and Militao will stay in Madrid for treatment but are expected to join their teammates in Rabat at the end of the week if treatment goes as planned.

Real are struggling, having won just one of their last three LaLiga matches, allowing Barcelona to extend their lead at the top to eight points.

The winner of the game between Real Madrid and Al Ahly will face in the decision either Flamengo or Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, who play the other second semifinal in Tangier on Tuesday (7).

