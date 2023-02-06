Dino says that 100 men from the National Force will arrive in Roraima tomorrow

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said that, in response to a request made by the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai) and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, 100 men from the National Force will land in Roraima by tomorrow.

“I determined today the displacement of over 100 members of the National Force who will be arriving in the state of Roraima between today and tomorrow in order to, with this, especially strengthen the security of the Funai bases and also of the health posts. This will be the first mission of the National Force in Yanomami territory. And we will have the performance of the PF [Polícia Federal]with the logistical support of the Armed Forces, to carry out the removal”, he guaranteed.

There is an expectation of an increase in the flow of people leaving the mining region in the coming days.

Flávio Dino rejected the idea that the government is facilitating the mass escape of criminals.

“This is not a path of impunity because investigations are being done and will continue to be done. But we have to understand that it is a highly complex political and social situation and it is necessary to have a plan. The use of force without planning could worsen the problem installed in the state of Roraima and we do not want that”, he reinforced.