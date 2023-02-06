Bus stoppage in São Paulo affects 41 lines of Viação Sambaíba

Passengers from São Paulo who make use of one of the 41 lines of Viação Sambaíba still feel the effects of the stoppage that took place this morning (6). The buses should have left the garages at dawn, around 4:20 am, but they only started circulating at 6 am.

The stoppage was a workers’ response to layoffs at the company.

According to SPTrans, the affected lines serve neighborhoods in the north of the city, such as Santana, Vila Maria and Tucuruvi. The city hall body reported that the operation is gradually being normalized throughout the morning.

The Support Plan between Companies in an Emergency Situation (Paese) was activated, placing substitute buses to make the routes.

The mobilization took place without legal communication 72 hours in advance, taking passengers by surprise.

A Brazil Agency sought the company Viação Sambaíba, but there was no response until publication.