Magnitude 7.8 quake kills more than 1,000 in Turkey and Syria

An earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale in central Turkey left hundreds dead and thousands injured. There is also information on casualties in Syria, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

Footage shows a child being pulled from the rubble of a building that collapsed in Azaz, Syria. Rescue teams try to save victims who are still buried. There are hundreds of wounded.

In Sanliurfa, in southern Turkey, a six-story building collapsed. The building could not withstand the earthquake, which reached 7.7 on the Richter scale.

deaths

The death toll from Monday’s quake rose to 912 and at least 5,383 were injured, according to figures released by Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan.

Together, figures for Turkey and Syria indicate 1,200 dead.

According to Erdogan, 2,818 buildings collapsed, which increases the likelihood that the death toll will be much higher.

The Turkish president said that 45 countries have already offered help for the rescue work.

