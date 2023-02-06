Trawler sinks in Rio, leaving at least three dead

A trawler sailing through Guanabara Bay sank in the afternoon of (5), leaving at least three dead. Five people are missing. According to the Brazilian Navy, the accident happened near Ilha do Governador.

According to the Fire Department, there were 14 people on board, of which six were rescued alive. Firefighters provided first aid and sent them to the CER hospital on Ilha do Governador.

The three dead are adults. Among the missing are a child and a teenager. The searches are being carried out with the participation of divers, speedboats, jet skis and aircraft, in addition to the support of the Port Authority.

The Navy informed that an internal procedure will be initiated to determine causes, circumstances and responsibilities for the accident.